MISSING PERSON: 15-year-old Carly Sparks

The Detroit Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 15-year-old Carly Sparks - who was last seen the night of Oct. 30 around 9:00 in the 2700 Block of Hooker Street.

Family members reported to police that this is not the first time that Carly ran away from home. However, they’re concerned because she has not contacted them since she went missing.

Family members also say Carly was last seen on the porch with her 23-year-old female friend, who goes by the name Tamaiya.

Carly is around 5’5 and weighs 170 pounds. She has neck length hair, brown eyes and a medium complexion. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, black and beige boots, a white hoodie and a blue coat.

If you have seen Carly, you’re asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Third Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-1340, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800 Speak Up.