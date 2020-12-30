MISSING PERSON: 15-year-old Harmony Lawson, last seen on Wednesday

The Detroit Police Department is looking for 15-year-old Harmony Lawson, who was last seen on Dec. 30. around 5:30 p.m. in the 2200 Block of Gladstone Street.

It was reported to police that Harmony had an argument with a family member. Shortly after, her mother went to her room to check on her, but she was gone.

Harmony is being described as a Black girl around 5’4 and weighs 160 pounds. She has a medium build, brown eyes, and black hair. She was last seen wearing a green Northface shirt and green pants.

Harmony is in good physical condition, but it was reported to police that she has a mental health condition. It was also reported that she has run away from home multiple times in the past.

If you have seen her, you’re asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Tenth Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-5396-1040, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800 Speak Up.