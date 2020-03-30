Missing person alert issued for father and son last seen at Lake Erie marina

The Michigan State Police have issued an endangered missing advisory for a father and son last spotted at a downriver marina.

Law enforcement is asking for help in the search for Justin Oaks, 29, and Jaxon Oaks, 6, who had both left the house Sunday morning and hadn't been seen since.

The father and son's last known location was 11234 US Turnpike Rd, 48179 - near the Lake Erie Metropark, south of Rockwood. After leaving the house at approximately 9:48 a.m., Justin and Jaxon launched their boat at the marina around 10:30 a.m.

The last contact with Justin's cell phone was 12:35 p.m.

Justin is described as a six-foot white male weighing 226 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a tan vest and blue jeans. Jaxon is a four-foot-five white male with brown hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a camouflage jacket.

If you have information about their whereabouts, call 911 or the Michigan State Police, Monroe Post at (734) 242-3500.