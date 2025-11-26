article

The Brief A body found in the Manistee National Forest resembles that of a missing woman, police said on Tuesday. Rebecca Park was reported missing on Nov. 3 when she was last seen in the area of Cadillac and Boon Township. A citizen-led search party helped locate the body.



The Wexford County Sheriff's Office believes a body that was found in a National Forest in Northern Michigan is Rebecca Park.

The Cadillac mother was reported missing earlier in November.

What we know:

A body that "resembles" Rebecca Park was found in the Manistee National Forest on Tuesday afternoon.

The pregnant woman had been reported missing since Nov. 3.

The Wexford County Sheriff said during a late night press conference held on Tuesday that a body had been recovered at 2:16 p.m. after a citizen search party found her.

The scene was considered active on Tuesday night and officials would need an autopsy report before confirming any more details — including verifying the body is the missing woman.

As of Nov. 25, there have been no arrests.

"It's a tragic time in our county, and hopefully this brings some closure to this awful incident," said Wexford County Sheriff Trent Taylor.

The backstory:

Park was 38 weeks pregnant when she went missing. She was last seen in the Cadillac/Boon Township area on Nov. 3.