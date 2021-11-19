Missing teen from Ohio may be heading toward Michigan, Toledo police say

article

Toledo police are asking Michigan residents to be on the lookout for a white BMW that may be carrying a missing teen.

Angel Barnett, a 13-year-old, has been missing since 9 p.m. on Nov. 18.

Police said she was last seen at Angola/Country creek and was possibly heading toward Michigan after being seen getting in the BMW.

Barnett is 4-foot-11-inches and weighs 145 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a white fleece jacket and gray leggings.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111