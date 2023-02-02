Missing Washtenaw County teen may have been lured away from family, sheriff says

article

While investigating the case of a missing teen, the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office discovered that they may have been lured by someone who was grooming them on social media.

Ea Kuhr's family arrived at Dexter High School on Wednesday to pick the teen up, but Kuhr intentionally avoided them and went to meet an unknown person. Authorities believe Kuhr left of their own free will.

Kuhr was last seen walking toward Shields Road wearing light gray sweatpants, a dark hooded sweatshirt, white tennis shoes, and carrying a gray backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 734-994-2911 or through our confidential tip line at 734-973-7711.