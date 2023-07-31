Mitch Albom: New Haiti travel warning won't stop orphanage mission

The US government ordered the departure of non-emergency U.S. personnel and their family members from Haiti with a Do Not Travel advisory to the country.

The warning comes amid mounting crime and the recent kidnapping of an American nurse working in the country and her child. But it's one that journalist and activist Mitch Albom - who started an orphanage in Haiti - just can’t accept.

"I go every month but this particular trip was a little hairy," Albom said. "As we were leaving yesterday, a bunch of cars shot past us with sirens and all. It turns out it was the US delegation from the embassy, and they were clearing out and going to the same airport that we were."

The best-selling author and Detroit Free Press columnist says he wasn’t leaving because of the US government directive, but returning at the end of his scheduled trip.He is the operator of the Have Faith Haiti Orphanage.

When he arrived in Michigan on Sunday, he brought several children from his orphanage so they can receive medical care.

"I operate an orphanage and I have 65 kids who depend on me," he said. "So I can’t let this report or this little warning, change in my mind, what’s more important in my life."

When the humanitarian is in Haiti strict protocols are followed.

"Once we’re at the orphanage we never leave the grounds of the orphanage, ever," he said. "We’re never wandering around shopping or going out on the streets."

Albom says the situation in Haiti could be changed if outside forces provided the right support.

"America could stop this very quickly if we just decided to send in a small force with other countries," he said. "And create an international force like the one that had been there for the first seven years that I was there, and we wouldn’t have this problem."

So for now this humanitarian says he will continue to risk his life to help others.

"Do I feel scared when I go down? Yes," he said. "Do I wish it was safer? Yes,

"The children especially make it worthwhile whatever the risk and whatever the danger, and that’s why we keep going," Albom said.

If you would like to donate to help Albom's efforts, or to learn more go HERE.

Photo credit: HaveFaithHaiti,org



