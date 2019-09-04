Mixed-use, $150M Elton Park development unveiled in Corktown

The Elton Park project was unveiled Wednesday in the historic Corktown neighborhood.

It's a $150 million mixed-used project bringing residential and retail space to the corner of Michigan and Trumbull.

"I remember when the Tigers left Tigers stadium and people predicted that the Corktown neighborhood would be dead. To see what's happened has been nothing short of remarkable," said Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan.

Bob Roberts owns McShane's Irish bar, a Corktown staple, just feet away from the new Elton Park.

"A lot of new neighbors, a lot of new faces and names, and drinks to put with the names to learn, but it's a really exciting time," he said.

And throw in a bit of nostalgia -- a vintage checker cab parked at the new development's unveiling. It's a nod to the restoration and renovation of the checker cab company, now home to 52 new apartments and 2,500 square feet of ground floor retail space. There are five new buildings

"What you see here today is actually the first phase of Elton Park. We actually have approximately three acres .. that can handle upwards of an additional 300 apartments in the future," said Nico Schultz of Soave Real Estate Group.

Developers say their goal was not to change Corktown, hut to enhance it, making it more of a destination than it already is.

"The more people you have, the safer it becomes, the cleaner it becomes, the more walkable it becomes," Roberts said.