MLK Day 2022: What's open and closed on Monday

The nation will honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. which means several entities are closed Monday. In observance of the national holiday, schools, government agencies, businesses and banks are closed, and here's what you need to know.

Schools

Schools, colleges and universities across the country are closed for the MLK Day holiday and are scheduled to resume classes Tuesday, Jan. 18.

Postal and delivery services

The United States Post Office is closed Monday and there will not be delivery of mail, but UPS and FedEx will deliver packages.

Financial Institutions

Banks including Capital One, Bank of America, Chase, and Citi Bank are also closed Monday but ATMs and online banking services are available for customers. Additionally, the New York Stock Exchange and NASDAQ are also closed.

Government Agencies

Non-essential government agencies including the Department of Motor Vehicles and state and federal courthouses as well as city offices and public libraries.

Retail

Major retail chains including Target, Walmart, and Costco are open Monday. Restaurant chains nationwide are also open as well as grocery stores, but hours may vary based on staffing and COVID-19. Make sure to check the hours of operation for stores and restaurants in your area.

