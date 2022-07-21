Mo Pop Festival returns to Detroit after 2 years of cancelations -- What to expect

article

Mo Pop Festival is back after the pandemic forced its cancelation two years in a row.

Glass Animals and Big Sean will headline the festival along the Detroit River at Hart Plaza on July 30-31. See the full lineup below.

Find more thing to do here.

In addition to the music, the festival focuses on art and culture. There's a market featuring handmade goods, a free arcade, food trucks, a dance party and more.

Mo Pop tickets

One-day general admission tickets start at $149, while a weekend pass is $199. There are also VIP tickets available.

Get tickets here.

Mo pop lineup

Ashe

Beach Bunny

Big Sean

Charity

Daisy World

Dayglow

Dominic Fike

Gabriel Duran

Girl In Red

Glass Animals

Horsegirl

Jhené Aiko

Khruangbin

Mariah The Scientist

Tai Verdes

The Backseat Lovers

The Marías

Tiny Jag

Washed Out

Wet Leg

Whiterosemoxie

Whu Else

Getting to Mo Pop

While there isn't a dedicated vehicle parking lot at the event, there is free bike parking.

If you take an MoGo bike, there will also be a docking station near the entrance to turn it in.

Mo Pop Craft Bazaar vendors:

5 Eye Studio by Maria Filar

Alchemy Henna

Backyard Club

Blackenedruby Jewelry

Common Good Clay

Cool Critters

Flint Candle Company

Gingerly Made

Handmade Detroit LLC

Hazel + Dolly

Hypknotica

Lady Barkleys

Grey's Portal

Lola Botanicals

Magnolia Mercantile

Old Growth Creative

Outer Spaceways

Porcelinen

Reware Vintage

Sandbox Dreams, Co.

Subversive Image

Supah

Whipped Up Cosmetics

Mo Pop arcade games: