Mo Pop Festival returns to Detroit after 2 years of cancelations -- What to expect

By Amber Ainsworth
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Mo Pop Festival is back after the pandemic forced its cancelation two years in a row.

Glass Animals and Big Sean will headline the festival along the Detroit River at Hart Plaza on July 30-31. See the full lineup below.

In addition to the music, the festival focuses on art and culture. There's a market featuring handmade goods, a free arcade, food trucks, a dance party and more.

Mo Pop tickets

One-day general admission tickets start at $149, while a weekend pass is $199. There are also VIP tickets available.

Mo pop lineup

  • Ashe
  • Beach Bunny
  • Big Sean
  • Charity
  • Daisy World
  • Dayglow
  • Dominic Fike
  • Gabriel Duran
  • Girl In Red
  • Glass Animals
  • Horsegirl
  • Jhené Aiko
  • Khruangbin
  • Mariah The Scientist
  • Tai Verdes
  • The Backseat Lovers
  • The Marías
  • Tiny Jag
  • Washed Out
  • Wet Leg
  • Whiterosemoxie
  • Whu Else

Getting to Mo Pop

While there isn't a dedicated vehicle parking lot at the event, there is free bike parking. 

If you take an MoGo bike, there will also be a docking station near the entrance to turn it in.

Mo Pop Craft Bazaar vendors:

  • 5 Eye Studio by Maria Filar
  • Alchemy Henna
  • Backyard Club
  • Blackenedruby Jewelry
  • Common Good Clay
  • Cool Critters
  • Flint Candle Company
  • Gingerly Made
  • Handmade Detroit LLC
  • Hazel + Dolly
  • Hypknotica
  • Lady Barkleys
  • Grey's Portal
  • Lola Botanicals
  • Magnolia Mercantile
  • Old Growth Creative
  • Outer Spaceways
  • Porcelinen
  • Reware Vintage
  • Sandbox Dreams, Co.
  • Subversive Image
  • Supah
  • Whipped Up Cosmetics

Mo Pop arcade games:

  • Alien Syndrome
  • BlazBlue Central Fiction
  • Capcom vs SNK 2: Millionaire Fighting 2001
  • Dragon's Lair
  • Elevator Action
  • Gauntlet
  • Godzilla
  • Golden Axe 2
  • Haunted Castle
  • Hyper Bishi Bashi Champ
  • Ikari Warriors
  • Jurassic Park 3
  • Laser War
  • Marvel vs Capcom 2
  • Missile Command
  • Moon Patrol
  • Mr. Driller 2
  • Ms. Pac Man
  • Namco Classic Collection Vol 1 + Vol 2
  • NBA Jam: 2 Cabs
  • Rad Mobile
  • Skullgirls
  • Sonic The Fighters
  • Soul Caliber II
  • Spiderman
  • Star Wars Trilogy
  • Starship Troopers
  • Street Fighter EX2+
  • Street Fighter III: 2 Cabs
  • Terminator 2
  • Tetris The Grand Master 1 + 2
  • TMNT
  • Track and Field
  • Twinkle Star Sprites
  • Under Night In-Birth Exe-Late
  • Virtual On: 2 Cabs
  • Windjammers
  • Wizard of Wor