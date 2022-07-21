Mo Pop Festival returns to Detroit after 2 years of cancelations -- What to expect
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Mo Pop Festival is back after the pandemic forced its cancelation two years in a row.
Glass Animals and Big Sean will headline the festival along the Detroit River at Hart Plaza on July 30-31. See the full lineup below.
In addition to the music, the festival focuses on art and culture. There's a market featuring handmade goods, a free arcade, food trucks, a dance party and more.
Mo Pop tickets
One-day general admission tickets start at $149, while a weekend pass is $199. There are also VIP tickets available.
Mo pop lineup
- Ashe
- Beach Bunny
- Big Sean
- Charity
- Daisy World
- Dayglow
- Dominic Fike
- Gabriel Duran
- Girl In Red
- Glass Animals
- Horsegirl
- Jhené Aiko
- Khruangbin
- Mariah The Scientist
- Tai Verdes
- The Backseat Lovers
- The Marías
- Tiny Jag
- Washed Out
- Wet Leg
- Whiterosemoxie
- Whu Else
Getting to Mo Pop
While there isn't a dedicated vehicle parking lot at the event, there is free bike parking.
If you take an MoGo bike, there will also be a docking station near the entrance to turn it in.
Mo Pop Craft Bazaar vendors:
- 5 Eye Studio by Maria Filar
- Alchemy Henna
- Backyard Club
- Blackenedruby Jewelry
- Common Good Clay
- Cool Critters
- Flint Candle Company
- Gingerly Made
- Handmade Detroit LLC
- Hazel + Dolly
- Hypknotica
- Lady Barkleys
- Grey's Portal
- Lola Botanicals
- Magnolia Mercantile
- Old Growth Creative
- Outer Spaceways
- Porcelinen
- Reware Vintage
- Sandbox Dreams, Co.
- Subversive Image
- Supah
- Whipped Up Cosmetics
Mo Pop arcade games:
- Alien Syndrome
- BlazBlue Central Fiction
- Capcom vs SNK 2: Millionaire Fighting 2001
- Dragon's Lair
- Elevator Action
- Gauntlet
- Godzilla
- Golden Axe 2
- Haunted Castle
- Hyper Bishi Bashi Champ
- Ikari Warriors
- Jurassic Park 3
- Laser War
- Marvel vs Capcom 2
- Missile Command
- Moon Patrol
- Mr. Driller 2
- Ms. Pac Man
- Namco Classic Collection Vol 1 + Vol 2
- NBA Jam: 2 Cabs
- Rad Mobile
- Skullgirls
- Sonic The Fighters
- Soul Caliber II
- Spiderman
- Star Wars Trilogy
- Starship Troopers
- Street Fighter EX2+
- Street Fighter III: 2 Cabs
- Terminator 2
- Tetris The Grand Master 1 + 2
- TMNT
- Track and Field
- Twinkle Star Sprites
- Under Night In-Birth Exe-Late
- Virtual On: 2 Cabs
- Windjammers
- Wizard of Wor