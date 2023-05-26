Macomb County home explodes after contractors rupture gas line

Crews battled a fire after a mobile home explosion in Macomb County on Friday morning.

Crews were excavating on Jamestown Drive in the Carriage Way Mobile Home Community around 10:50 a.m. when they struck a gas line, causing an explosion. SEMCO Gas Company responded to shut down a gas line that was fueling a large flame.

The homeowners said they were dropping their daughter off at school when they heard a loud boom from the school parking lot.

Nearby homes were evacuated as crews worked to knock down the fire.

Police said no people were hurt, but the family's 2-year-old dog was killed.

