Modernistic hiring for several positions across Michigan
(FOX 2) - Modernistic is hiring for several positions across Michigan right now.
The cleaning and restoration company says it's offering competitive wages, a benefits package and paid time off.
They're looking for people who are passionate about customer service. The company also says it's following all CDC guidelines and working to make sure their team is safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
