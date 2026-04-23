Mohamed Said murder trial: Another day of testimony in case against man accused of killing Melvindale officer

The Brief Michael Lopez's trial enters day three of testimony on Thursday. Lopez is accused of killing Melvindale police officer Mohamed Said in July 2024. Said was shot and killed after a struggle with Lopez.



The trial of a man accused of murdering a Melvindale police officer enters day three of testimony Thursday.

Michael Lopez, 45, is standing trial on charges of murdering a peace officer, possession of cocaine, and numerous weapons offenses stemming from the murder of officer Mohamed Said.

Lopez is accused of killing Said while the officer investigated a suspicious person call the morning of July 21, 2024.

Previous testimony in murder trial

Court Wednesday included a virtual walk-through of the murder scene, more details about what happened the day Said was killed, and emotional testimony from an officer who responded to the scene.

Witness Ralph Turner said there was a struggle between Said and Lopez before the officer was killed.

"They struggled. He is trying to get the gun on the ground," he told the court. "In the process, he ends up getting the gun, he flips onto his back and shoots the officer."

Officer Mohamed Hacham testified that when he arrived and saw Said's body, his firearm was holstered, meaning that the officer did not pull his weapon.

Rebecca Davis, a friend of Lopez's, also spoke during the trial. She claimed to not have done anything wrong and unaware why she had been called to testify.

"I’m not understanding why I’m here if I stated I did not see anything, I wasn’t even there," she told the prosecution, which clarified she had witnessed events "prior to" the shooting.

"I didn’t witness anything though," she said. "I’m a witness to your cop coming to us aggressively."

The statement drew a rebuke from the judge.

Dig deeper:

Police said the officer was called to a car wash near Oakwood and Dix when he spotted Lopez with several bags but no vehicle. Police said the officer went to check to see if Lopez was homeless and needed help, but Lopez ran away.

Said chased Lopez, and there was a brief struggle. When Said Tased Lopez, he pulled out a gun and shot the officer before fleeing, police said.

Lopez was arrested in Detroit the next day after a tip led police to him. Prosecutors said Lopez had a knife in his possession, along with drugs, when he was caught.

According to information shared during previous court hearings, Lopez also robbed an auto parts store the day before Said's killing.

McWilliams said that Said, by putting on gloves to search Said, escalated the situation, which caused Lopez to flee on foot.

"The officer takes further steps for no good reason. The officer takes it to a different level a different stage by putting on gloves. That was Mr. Lopez's invitation to leave the scene," he said. "My client tried to put some distance between himself and the officer by jumping a fence."

Said shot a Taser at Lopez and then struggled with him. McWilliams said that Said was on top of Lopez and had "a weapon in his hand."

"My client has apologized to the family for the harm or the hurt he caused," McWillaims said. "He thought the officer was going to shoot and kill Mr. Lopez. The officer was right in the face of my client. In that instant, Mr. Lopez made the decision to shoot."

The assistant prosecutor said that Said was killed for protecting his community.