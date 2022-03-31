'Mom Deb' retires as CEO from Freedom House Detroit which helps those fleeing persecution globally

They call her "Mom Deb" at Freedom House Detroit.

Deb Drennan has been the CEO for 15 years. She and her staff help people fleeing persecution and violence - seeking asylum here in the United States.

"You enter Freedom House homeless and in need of services, but you exit with income and permanent housing in a community you're part of, and who knows you," Drennan said.

On this day there are 60 residents there from all over the world.

"We have 19 countries in the house today - 19 countries out of 60 people - that's pretty cool," she said.

Each person bring unique talents and complicated histories - Za is the site manager at Freedom House - he was Deb Drennan's first client back in 2004, after he fled the military dictatorship in Togo, West Africa.

"I was fighting for democracy in my country," he said.

If he stayed - he could have been killed. So many of the thousands of people who have come through the door of Freedom House - have similar stories.

"It's pretty amazing for the people that are here - what they've gone through to get here - and to know that they're pretty much human rights activists - maybe not activists but a human rights advocate," said Deb.

And they all have to start over - like Nadia and Mamba from Burundi - both came through Freedom House - now their fresh start is at their East African restaurant Baobab Fare. It was named the best new restaurant in Detroit - and one of the best in the country.

"It's not something we can take for granted - we are really so grateful," said Nadia Nijimbere, co-owner Baobab Fare.

And much of that gratitude goes to Freedom House and Deb Drennan - who retires on April 1st.

"She's the mom of the house - I did not think that day would come," said Nadia. "She gave me the knowledge, she gave me the connections."

"This is a sad day for me - but Deb gave a lot to Freedom House," said Naini Itito, site manager, Freedom House.

As Deb Drennan leaves, she reminds us that the mission there continues - right now they're fielding calls from Russia and Ukraine - each new person who arrives - needs help.

"The mission still stays the same, so I hope people will continue their legacy and the support," Deb said.

Chief Operating Officer Elizabeth Orozco-Vasquez will become the new CEO to learn more about Freedom House Detroit - or to make a donation, log on to freedomhousedetroit.org

