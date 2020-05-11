Monday News Hit: AG wants firearms prohibited in capitol, auto suppliers back to work and Michigan's test lag

While COVID-19's outbreak has created a monsoon of "firsts" for most residents in Michigan and around the country, few would have imagined its effects would bleed into enforcing firearms at the state capitol. But two months since the pandemic was confirmed to be in Michigan, more than 4,500 people have died, almost 50,000 residents have been diagnosed with the virus and now Attorney General Dana Nessel will issue a formal opinion stating security in the Lansing state capitol can prohibit firearms within its walls.

More than a week-and-a-half since protests erupted inside the lobby and images of demonstrators brandishing loaded assault rifles appeared from the balcony of the Senate Chamber, the Michigan governor, attorney general, Democratic caucuses from both the House and Senate, and even the Republican Senate Majority Leader affirmed their support to restrict firearms in the building.

In an often-touted juxtaposition, protest signs are not allowed in the building. It's a policy the Capitol Commission has enforced before. Now, Attorney General Dana Nessel says the security staff has a "moral imperative" to prohibit firearms in the building, and "blood may be on their hands" if they don't. Residents can anticipate the attorney general to publish her note on Monday.

But they decided because they didn't want to see paint chipped in the building or any other kind of property damage, that they would ban signs and therefore curtail people's first amendment rights," Nessel said. "They have every opportunity to do that in regard to potentially to some extent, a minor restriction on a second amendment right."

Nessel's warning comes as she says another protest is planned in Lansing this week, a likely response to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's stay-home order which has restricted travel and closed nonessential businesses in Michigan in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. Serving as grounds for the first two protests which drummed up national headlines and placed Michigan in the spotlight over what legal authority a state has in protecting its citizens, civil disobedience has become a common sight across the state.

In addition to ignoring social distancing guidelines and reopening stores, several business owners, residents, and even lawmakers have filed lawsuits against Whitmer arguing she has overstepped her constitutional authority in limiting how people live in the state. But Whitmer has argued her only goal is protecting citizens of the state and has refused to link any element of politics to her decisions - a sentiment that many in the Republican party disagree with.

Driving the crux of the disagreement is when and how should the state reopen its economy after basically shutting it down for a month. Whitmer has offered a roadmap that includes six phases to re-engaging the economy. Currently in phase three, Whitmer has given manufacturers in the state the green light to go back to work on Monday.

It's the latest restriction that's been loosened since social distancing guidelines have gone into effect and will offer some well-deserved relief to a big chunk of the state's workforce that hasn't gone to work in weeks. Employing more than 600,000 workers alone, Michigan's manufacturing sector's closure has fed the state's massive unemploying rate, which is one of the highest in the country.

Among those planning to restart business are auto suppliers, who are the first link in the supply chain for Ford, General Motors, and Fiat-Chrysler - some of the state's largest employers.

"The Detroit three in close conjunction with the UAW - cannot underscore that enough - have been working together to bring about a safe startup that's focused on our employees first," said an advocate of the industry.

Manufacturers will deploy an array of safety precautions that range from temperature screenings, periodic sanitizing of equipment, and bolstering the personal protective equipment supplies already worn at these facilities. GM and Ford have already reopened some of their assembly lines for the purpose of producing PPE and ventilators with paid volunteer staff from the UAW. Practices used there will likely be mimicked in other plants as well.

But it takes a long time to restart an entire supply chain. Which is why suppliers are restarting a week before the rest of Detroit's big 3 plants won't be opening again until May 18.

Driving the loosening of these rules is a decline in hospitalizations, new COVID-19-related cases and deaths. On Sunday, the state reported 25 more deaths. The last time the daily total was that low was March 29 - when the state began seeing the presence of coronavirus in Michigan skyrocket.

While the signs are encouraging, many experts believe Michigan, and almost any other state with a major outbreak, is nowhere close to where it needs to be in terms of testing capacity to do so. Currently, Michigan is conducting around 8,500 tests a day, occasionally screening more than 10,000 residents. A new study out of Harvard says Michigan needs to be completing 58,000 daily tests.

"It is my view that we have to test every man, woman, and child," said Nigel Paneth, a professor of epidemiology and biostatistics at Michigan State University. "We need universal testing. It's the only way I can see us getting out of this situation."

Competing for limited supplies on the open market, officials from Michigan's health department said the state has struggled to secure enough supplies to keep up with the widening demand to test residents. The state's current testing target is 15,000 daily tests.

