Monday night storm damages property in Green Oak Township

A short but strong storm ripped through Livingston County Monday night, causing severe damage to property in a neighborhood near Silver Lake.

Most of the damage is on Silverside Drive in Green Oak Township. Trees uprooted – crushing a car and completely destroying a garage.

Winds up to 40 mph were reported. The storm lasted approximately three minutes.

Homes and several other properties were damaged as well.

No injuries were reported, according to the president of the area's homeowners' association.

On Tuesday, crews were seen cleaning up the storm damage.

Some power outages were reported in Green Oak Township, according to DTE's power outage map. DTE crews were also in the area restoring power on Tuesday.

Despite the intense heat this week, some scattered storms are still expected throughout Southeast Michigan.