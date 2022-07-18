Monkeypox cases in Michigan grow to 13, CDC says

Michigan's monkeypox count has climbed to 13, the latest virus that health officials from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as the state health department are tracking as it's spread continues to climb around the country.

It's unclear where every case has been detected, but previous reports from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services have shown it already in Metro Detroit, including in Oakland County and Detroit.

Globally, more than 12,500 cases have been confirmed.

Monekypox, which spreads from direct contact with an infectious rash or scabs and bodily fluids, comes from the same family as smallpox. Symptoms include fatigue and body aches. Monkeypox is "not another Covid," according to medical officials. Instead, it's spreading within certain communities.

Dr. Matthew Sims with Beaumont said the specific outbreak has been spreading through sexual contact.

The CDC has expanded testing for the virus and has been working with local health departments to increase access to the vaccine. The Jynneos Vaccine is "more typical of the vaccines that we're familiar with" Sims said.

READ MORE: Doctor explains monkeypox and risk of catching it after case likely found in state

Receiving it requires a two-shot series that's injected simultaneously.