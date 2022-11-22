Monroe bicyclist hit by pickup truck driver while riding along Telegraph

A bicyclist was hit by a pickup truck driver while riding Monday night in Monroe County.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said the victim, a 66-year-old Monroe Man, was riding near the paved shoulder of northbound N. Telegraph Road south of Newport in Frenchtown Township when he was hit by a Ford F-150 at 5:39 p.m.

Authorities said the victim was not wearing a helmet and was wearing dark clothing. He is in critical condition at a hospital.

Investigators said the driver, Cody N. Vukas, 32, of New Boston, was not speeding, but they said drugged driving was a suspected factor.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 734-240-7541 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.