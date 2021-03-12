Monroe County deputy hit while responding to emergency

A Monroe County deputy was involved in a crash while responding to an emergency call Friday morning, officials said.

According to authorities, the deputy was traveling west on E. Dunbar Road at 7:48 a.m. When he drove through the intersection at S. Dixie Highway in Monroe, he was hit by a vehicle traveling south.

The deputy and the driver of the other vehicle were both taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash is under investigation.