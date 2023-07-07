Monroe County Dunham's Sports robbed at gunpoint

Investigators are searching for an armed robber who held up a Monroe County Dunham's Sports cashier at gunpoint Thursday.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said the suspect went up to the cashier of the store at 2149 N. Telegraph Rd. in Frenchtown Township around 6:15 p.m. and asked for an item. As the clerk started to ring the suspect up, the cash register opened.

When the register opened, the suspect pulled out a gun. He was able to flee on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect is described as an older white man who was described as "very tan," is about 5 feet, 9 inches tall, and has a thin build. He was wearing a black T-shirt, a gray hat, and dark-colored pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at 734-240-7530 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.