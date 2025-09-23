Monroe County man allegedly assaulted 11-year-old in intense police situation

The Brief A man who allegedly was holding a girl hostage was arrested. Police say the 11-year-old girl had been physically dragged by her mom’s fiancé. Witness Billie Gregory says police were calm, trying to get the man to peacefully let go.



A man who allegedly was holding a girl against her will was tased and arrested in Frenchtown Township.

What they're saying:

Police say the 11-year-old girl had been physically dragged by her mom’s fiancé from their home on Aspen around the neighborhood.

"He was holding her around the neck and progressing down the street with her in tow," said Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough.

Witness Billie Gregory says police were calm, trying to get the man to peacefully let go.

"My children were here to experience that along with a few other neighborhood children. There’s a home of eight right behind you. They were all very much awake and saw that," he said. "He seemed unresponsive. When I saw him, he wasn’t saying anything. He was just holding onto that girl and walking toward this exit."

Police say the man would not respond to numerous commands, and it was becoming a very dangerous situation. While the man was still holding onto the little girl, they deployed the taser.

"We’re fortunate we have proper equipment with a red dot sight so you know where the darts are going and you can place that," said Goodnough. "We never want to have to resort to that; we want a non-aggressive, soft approach. How can we resolve this issue? When it comes to that point, the situation is what it is."

What's next:

Victim services are meeting with the girl and her mother to provide resources and care.

The suspect is in jail, awaiting charges. Police believe mental health may have played a factor.

Gregory is thankful, knowing it could have been worse.

"I believe justice was served, and I’m glad the little girl was able to get away from that man," he said.