Monroe County Sheriff says man claims he was robbed, admits it was a lie

article

On Thursday morning, a 41-year-old Frenchtown Township man was arrested for filing a false police report. The man told officers that he was robbed at gunpoint, but later on admitted that his story was untrue.

Deputies responded to a phone call around 4:30 AM to a home on Swan Creek Rd in Newport to the report of an armed robbery.

The caller told officers that he was robbed at gunpoint by two Black males while working his delivery route.

The suspect provided descriptions of his alleged assailants, as well as their vehicle description. Deputies and surrounding law enforcement agencies began investigating and searching the area for the suspects and their vehicle.

During the investigation, deputies found inconsistencies in the suspect's statement, which led them to believe that the suspect's story was fake. When confronted by authorities, the suspect admitted that the incident never happened.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office says that the false report caused many deputies, detectives, and officers to waste their time, when they could have provided their services elsewhere.

The 41-year-old man is being held at the Monroe County Jail, where he will await formal arraignment in the 1st District Court for filing a false police report.

The incident remains under investigation by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau. Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 734-240-7530.