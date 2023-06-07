Monroe County shelter looking for fosters after rescuing 35 kittens

A pet shelter in Monroe County is looking for help after coming across 35 cats in need of help.

Friends of Companion Animals came across the giant litter of kittens after a family member of a homeowner heard the sounds of crying kittens inside a home. After some exploring, they found more than a few newborn animals.

The 35 cats make up more than half of the animals that FOCA have helped trap and neuter over the past few months. In previous cases, they are able to handle taking in and treating a single litter of six or seven cats.

But with the new discovery, the animal shelter is looking for help from the community.

FOCA came across the cats following the family member's discovery inside a LaSalle home. Inside, they found seven litters ranging from 3 days to 4 weeks old. The director of the shelter said the incidident is a good example of how the best intentions can spiral out of control.

"That means if you have family or friends who are caring for animals it’s important to also keep tabs on the situation sooner rather than later for everyone’s sake. People are often surprised how six cats become 20 or more in just a matter of months," said Penny Bly, director of Friends of Companion Animals.

Under normal circumstances, FOCA will trap, neuter, and return a feral cat to prevent them from breeding any further. The shelter can't keep feral cats due to a risk to visitors and its volunteer staff.

"Sadly, this case is another example of how rapidly cats can reproduce and why feeders need to also spay/neuter newcomers to colonies," Bly said. "If you feed, don’t let ‘em breed is the motto. It’s why we’ve also been fundraising for our own local spay/neuter clinic.

"Until that time comes people must utilize other nearby spay clinics, even if that means fundraising in your communities. As many animal groups have said before, please spay and neuter and don’t give away ‘free kittens’ who only go on to reproduce – rescues are tired and strapped for space, funds and manpower."

The shelter accepts monetary donations as well as offers to foster cats before they're adopted. They ask anyone within 40 minutes of their headquarters in Monroe County with space to reach out and consider caring for the cats.

Learn more here at friendsofcompanionanimals.org/donate