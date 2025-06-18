The Brief The Monroe County Sheriff's Office identified the victims in a tragic shooting case that officers were called to Tuesday morning. Both people were 16 years old and attended Airport Community Schools. A cause of death has not been revealed, but police found writings from the male that indicate plans to take both his life and his girlfriend's life.



Police did not release a cause of death in the deaths of two teenagers found with gunshot wounds on a rural Monroe County road, but did provide more details on the tragic discovery late Tuesday morning.

Both teenagers were students of Airport Community Schools and were in a relationship, the Monroe County Sheriff said Wednesday.

Big picture view:

Sheriff's deputies were called to an area of Heiss Road in Raisinville Township just before 10 a.m. Tuesday for reports of two dead teenagers.

According to Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough, the dispatch center received a call from an uncle of Faith Renee Hamilton, identified as a 16-year-old victim in the case.

Landon Bryan Lafond, also 16, is considered the suspect in the case.

Both had been in a relationship and communication between the two that was reviewed by the police found plans to meet up on the street.

Goodnough told the media on Wednesday law enforcement found writings in the suspect's vehicle that indicated Lafond had planned to take both his and Hamilton's lives.

Dig deeper:

Because the coroner's office has not released its report of the case, a cause of death has not been given to police. The sheriff declined to label the case a homicide until a report has been sent to his office.

However, enough preliminary evidence indicates that Hamilton is the victim in the case.

The police scene on Heiss Road in Monroe County where two 16-year-olds were found dead Tuesday morning.

What they're saying:

The Airport Community Schools superintendent released a statement to the community Wednesday, announcing the tragic deaths.

"The Airport Community Schools family is mourning this unimaginable loss, and our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with the families and loved ones affected by this tragedy," the statement read.

While school is out for summer break, the administration has activated its crisis team for anyone who needs to to talk to someone.

Staff will be available to help at the high school media center on Thursday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

---

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-8255. Or text to 741-741