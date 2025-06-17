Two teens found dead of gunshot wounds in Monroe County

The Brief Two teens were discovered dead of gunshot wounds in Raisinville Township Tuesday morning. They were found near a vehicle on Heiss Road in Monroe County. Investigators said the call was received at about 9:47 a.m.



What we know:

The bodies were a male and female, discovered near a vehicle off Heiss Road near Steffas in Raisinville Township.

"Sheriff's detectives are actively investigating this incident. At this time, investigators are confident there is no danger to the community," said a release from the sheriff's office.

Sheriff Troy Goodnough said there is no connection between this incident and the one reported in Bedford Township on Monday.

Goodnough said that Monroe County Dispatch received the call regarding the two dead teens at about 9:47 a.m. Shortly thereafter, responding deputies arrived at the scene.

What we don't know:

The circumstances surrounding the teens' death is unclear, as is their identities and ages at this time.

Stay with FOX 2 for more information as it becomes available.