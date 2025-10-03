Monroe man arrested for sharing child porn online to undercover Texas detective

The Brief A Monroe County man was arrested for sharing child sexually abusive material online. The 58-year-old suspect allegedly shared the child porn with an undercover Texas detective. More child sexually abusive material was also allegedly found in his house.



Monroe County man wanted by Texas authorities for sending child sexual abuse material online, has been arrested.

The backstory:

Sheriff Troy Goodnough reported the arrest of a 58-year-old wanted fugitive out of Montgomery County Texas in a release on Friday.

Monroe Violent Internet Predator & Exploitation Response Detectives received information from a Montgomery County task force from it's Pct.1 Constable's Office in Texas.

It said it has been communicating with a suspect who resides in Monroe County who was sending child sexual abuse material to an undercover detective.

Based on evidence in their case, an arrest warrant for the subject with full extradition back to Texas.

The detectives in Texas also suspected that the subject was likely in possession of more child sexually abusive material at his residence here in Monroe County.

VIPER Detectives authored a search warrant for the subject's residence in Frenchtown Twp. and executed the search warrant on Friday, October 3, 2025.

The subject was taken into custody without incident and a search of the residence was conducted. Several items were seized, suspected to contain additional CSAM.

The Monroe man was lodged at Monroe County Jail pending extradition to Montgomery County Texas.

The investigation is ongoing for any additional criminal charges in Monroe County.

VIPER detectives were assisted by Deputy Liedel and K9 "Stretch", the Electronic Detection K9, who located additional concealed electronic media suspected to contain child sexually abusive material.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Monroe County Central Dispatch at 734-243-7070.