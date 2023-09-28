Montgomery leads Lions to dominant 34-20 win over Packers at Lambeau Field

article

The Detroit Lions beat the Packers 34-20 took possession of first place in the NFC North and looked impressive doing it before a national audience as seen on FOX 2 Thursday night.

Running back David Montgomery made a triumphant return from the injured list with 117 yards and three touchdowns as the Lions fell behind 3-0 early, then reeled off 27 straight points before halftime.

The Lions have now taken sole possession of first place at 3-1 with the win with Green Bay 2-2.

The Detroit defense harassed Green Bay and quarterback Jordan Love all night, sacking him five times while snaring two interceptions. Defensive end Aidan Hutchinson had 1.5 sacks with two tackles, with additional sacks by Alim McNeil, John Cominsky and 0.5 by Charles Harris.

Quarterback Jared Goff was 19-for-28 for 210 with one touchdown and one interception. Receiver Amon-Ra St.

The last time the Lions won the division, it was called the NFC Central Division in 1993. They have never won the NFC North.

Standout rookie tight end Sam LaPorta had four catches for 56 yards, continuing his historic debut. LaPorta ranks first in receptions and second in receiving yards among all tight ends in the first four games of their careers in NFL history.