Moonbeams for Sweet Dreams: Help children hospitalized in Royal Oak celebrate holiday season

The Brief During Moonbeams for Sweet Dreams, the parking lot of Corewell Health Children’s Hospital is lit up nightly to remind patients they are not alone. It runs around 8 p.m. each night from Dec. 9 through Dec. 23.



An annual December tradition at Corewell Health Children’s Hospital in Royal Oak kicks off this week.

Moonbeams for Sweet Dreams begins Dec. 9 and runs until Dec. 23.

Each night around 8 p.m., people can gather outside the hospital to shine flashlights up at the children hospitalized as they get ready for bed to remind them that they are not alone this holiday season.

Planning for Moonbeams

Moonbeam participants are asked to arrive at the hospital at 3601 W. 13 Mile Rd. around 15 to 20 minutes ahead of the 8 p.m. start time to ensure they have time to park and get to the waving areas.

Parking

Entering from 13 Mile Road

Follow the signs to the North Parking Deck. Parking is available in the two lots across from the North Parking Deck and just east of the Medical Office Building.

Entering from Coolidge Highway

Follow the signs to the Neuroscience Center parking lot.

Handicap parking

Follow the signs to the handicap lot.

Registering for Moonbeams

Participants are asked to register for Moonbeams for Sweet Dreams ahead of time here.