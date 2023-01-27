More snow on the way this weekend

Snow is tapering off tonight as Low pressure moves east. The accompanying cold front will chill the temperatures down and keep it frosty here through the weekend.

Mostly cloudy Saturday with the wind diminishing. High 33/29 Snow moving in again late Saturday, mainly to our north.

Snow is likely as the next system moves in early Sunday. Some areas may see 2 to 4 inches north, heavier to our west. Some mixing to our south could cut down on snow totals. High 32/20.

Light snow is possible Monday. Breezy and colder, 25/7.

Dry Tuesday. High 19/9

Wednesday through Friday, dry with the wind picking up Friday. Below seasonal temperatures averaging 23 for the high, 10 overnight.

Have a good weekend.



