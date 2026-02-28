13-month-old found inside impounded vehicle in Eastpointe

Police found a 13-month-old baby inside an impounded vehicle in Eastpointe Saturday morning.

The vehicle was in a private tow yard, with the child inside, when police arrived.

"Our department is in contact with local agencies to investigate the circumstances surrounding the vehicle's impoundment as it was not a vehicle our department had contact with prior to this report," Eastpointe Police said in a statement.

The vehicle had been towed from another city.

The child is seemingly doing fine, but was being medically evaluated, according to police.