13-month-old found inside impounded vehicle in Eastpointe

By Dave Herndon
Published  February 28, 2026 5:12pm EST
Eastpointe
EASTPOINTE, MI (FOX 2) - Police found a 13-month-old baby inside an impounded vehicle in Eastpointe Saturday morning. 

The vehicle was in a private tow yard, with the child inside, when police arrived. 

"Our department is in contact with local agencies to investigate the circumstances surrounding the vehicle's impoundment as it was not a vehicle our department had contact with prior to this report," Eastpointe Police said in a statement. 

The vehicle had been towed from another city.

The child is seemingly doing fine, but was being medically evaluated, according to police. 

