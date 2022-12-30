Morning showers Saturday for NYE, New Year's Day will be dry

Hello gang, a slow-moving cold front will cross the region Friday night with light rain.

Lingering showers are likely Saturday morning as the cold front works to the east. Expect cloudy skies for New Year’s Day (Sunday) and Monday with ABOVE AVERAGE temps right into mid-week.

We may get close to 60 degrees Tuesday! WHOOP WHOOP

Rest of Friday evening / night - periods of light rain. The overnight low will be near 39.

Saturday (New Year’s Eve): Morning showers, otherwise cloudy and a bit cooler. High 42.

Sunday: New Year’s Day: Cloudy and quiet. GO LIONS. High 43.

Monday: Lots of clouds MILDER, and a high of 47.

Tuesday: Cloudy and VERY MILD with occasional showers, with a high of 59.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, high of 46.

Enjoy,

-Luterman

