Morton's The Steakhouse gnocchi with gorgonzola cream sauce recipe

Morton's The Steakhouse has perfected tailgating season with recipes that will score big with your tailgating crew.

Executive Chef Shabul Ahmed joined us on The Nine to show us some simple, portable recipes that you can make for a crowd. You can get his Gnocchi with Gorgonzola Cream Sauce recipe below.

GORGONZOLA CREAM SAUCE

Yield: 24 fl. oz.

12 fl. oz. Heavy Cream

1 tsp. Garlic, fresh, minced

1 tsp. Thyme, fresh, minced

1 lb. Gorgonzola Cheese, crumbled

¼ tsp. Kosher Salt

¼ tsp. Black Pepper, ground

1. Add heavy cream, garlic and thyme in a sauce pot.

2. Bring it to a simmer and remove immediately from the heat.

3. Place the hand mixer in the pot with the cream, slowly add the gorgonzola and blend until the cheese is completely melted and the sauce is smooth and creamy. (This can be done in a blender also.)

4. Season with salt and pepper and reserve in a warm place until needed.

GNOCCHI WITH GORGONZOLA CREAM

Yields: 4 servings

1 gal. Tap Water

2 Tbsp. Kosher Salt

2 lb. Gnocchi Pasta (Found frozen or freeze dried)

4 oz. Butter, whole, unsalted, or olive oil

16 fl. oz. Gorgonzola Cream Sauce

3 Tbsp. Gorgonzola Cheese, crumbled

2 tsp. Lemon Zest

¼ tsp. Parsley, minced

1. Add water and salt to a medium sized sauce pot and bring it to a boil.

2. Add the gnocchi to the water and cook until the pasta floats. (approx.2 minutes from frozen or freeze dried)

3. Heat a non-stick sauté pan over medium high heat.

4. Add the butter to the sauté pan, strain the pasta out of the water and add to the butter in the pan.

5. Cook the pasta until it is slightly browned and caramelized.

6. Remove the pan from the heat and ladle the cheese sauce in.

7. Stir the sauce to coat the pasta.

8. Plate the gnocchi in either 4 individual dishes or one large dish and sprinkle the gorgonzola cheese and lemon zest evenly over the pasta.

9. Serve immediately.