article

A mosquito collected in mid-Michigan has tested positive for Eastern Equine Encephalitis, an insect-borne illness that can carry severe symptoms for anyone who becomes ill from it.

The state health department confirmed the mosquito was found out of Bay County and asked the public take care to prevent any mosquito bites to avoid infection. So far in 2023, there have been no reported cases of EEE in people or animals.

EEE poses a specific threat to horses with a high fatality rate for any that are infected and grow ill.

People who contract the illness before becoming ill can suffer severe symptoms like tremors, seizures, and paralysis in the most extreme cases.

"This testing information confirms the virus is here in mosquitos in Michigan," said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, MDHHS chief medical executive. "EEE is one of the most dangerous mosquito-borne diseases in the United States, with a 33% fatality rate in people who become ill."

Symptoms range from fever, chills, and body aches to severe encephalitis, a condition of the brain. In some cases, an infection can lead to permanent brain damage.

RELATED: Don't forget the bug spray - Jamestown Canyon virus detected in Michigan mosquito sample

There were no human cases of EEE in 2022. Three horses did die from the disease in Eaton, Roscommon, and St. Joseph counties, as well as one bird in Houghton County. The most recent human cases was in 2021 as well as four cases in 2020.

As of June 30, 2023, more than 600 mosquito pools have been tested in Michigan. Another mosquito pool tested in Saginaw County earlier this year tested positive for Jamestown Canyon virus.