Most Michigan state park campgrounds expected to open on time after ice storm

After a massive ice storm caused damage across a large part of northern Michigan last month, most state park campgrounds that were damaged are on pace to open on time.

Campground cleanup

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources said on Thursday that it currently knows of one campground opening that will be delayed from its scheduled spring date. Clear Lake State Park's opening will likely be two or four weeks later than scheduled.

Other state park camping and lodging options could be delayed by a few weeks if it takes more time than expected to prepare them.

Impact on campers:

"We understand the public concerns and questions regarding the extent of damage and closures following the storm," said Ron Olson, chief of the DNR Parks and Recreation Division. "With public road and infrastructure work progressing, staff is now focused on restoring outdoor recreation access. We anticipate reopening many of these locations within the next few weeks."

Olson said nearly all reservations for state park campgrounds are expected to be honored. So far, about 30 reservations have been moved. If any openings have to be delayed, more reservations will be moved.

What you can do:

Depending on the state park, most campgrounds open April 22, May 1, or May 15.

To find out if the opening of a campground is delayed, click here and search for "ice storm."

State forest campground closures

Several state forest campgrounds and boating access sites are either delayed in opening or will not open on schedule.

The DNR anticipates a phased reopening over the coming weeks.

Trail closures

All state-managed trails in counties under the disaster designation remain temporarily closed. These trails will reopen individually as assessments and cleanup are completed.

Counties under the emergency declaration include Otsego, Oscoda, Montmorency, Presque Isle, Emmet, Charlevoix, Cheboygan, Crawford, Mackinac and Alpena.

The DNR does not have an exact reopening timeline for the trials, but anticipates a phased reopening over the next several weeks.