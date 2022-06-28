Mother, daughter found dead in Rochester Hills apartment, Oakland County Sheriff investigating

The Oakland County Sheriff is investigating a reported murder-suicide at a Rochester Hills apartment complex Tuesday morning.

According to authorities, the two women were found dead inside the apartment complex at Stratford Manor Townhouses near Walton and Adams after they responded to a call of gunshots on Monday.

Few details are being released at this time but FOX 2 has learned the two women are a 75-year-old and her 50-year-old daughter.

The sheriff said they believe this was a murder-suicide but the investigation has only just started.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text to 741-741

CLICK HERE for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide. Call 1-800-273-TALK for free and confidential emotional support.