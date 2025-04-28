Mother of dead Inkster teen London Thomas: 'Like living the worst movie you can imagine'

The Brief Inkster teen London Thomas was found dead Saturday night after a three-week search by family, police and the community. The 17-year-old's body was discovered in Southfield. She had gone missing April 5th. Two suspects have been arrested in the case, while Thomas' family are sharing their grief.



The body of 17-year-old London Thomas was discovered over the weekend after she had gone missing for three weeks.

Big picture view:

Now her grieving mother is trying to process the unimaginable after her body was found in Southfield Saturday night.

"It’s like living in the worst movie you can ever imagine over and over again, and it never ends," said Jasma Bennett.

The teen was last seen alive in Inkster on April 5th. The FBI, local police and community members spent weeks searching for some sign of her.

"When they came and told us it was like my heart stopped," said Darnell Johnson, her stepfather. "I wouldn’t wish this on anybody - this is crazy."

On Sunday, Michigan State Police confirmed London Thomas’ body was recovered Saturday night.

Two suspects are in custody in connection with the case, but investigators aren’t saying who they are or exactly how they’re connected to her.

"Seventeen years old - you just take somebody’s life," said Johnson. "It’s not right - it’s not real."

"There’s no manual for this - (there's) no manual to be a parent - (there's) no manual to bury your child," Bennett said. "(There’s) no manual - (I'm) doing the best that I can with the help of God."

A GoFundMe has been set up to pay for London Thomas’ burial. CLICK HERE to learn more.

The Source: Information from police and through interviews with London Thomas' family contributed to this report.

London Thomas



