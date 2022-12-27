Mother, father, newborn son all share Christmas Eve birthday

Maya Daniel and Mario Milton were both born on Dec. 24, 1996.

This Christmas Eve, they welcomed their son, Phoenix, so now the whole family shares the same birthday.

"We actually did the math, and it’s like one in 48 million. At first, we thought it was one in 133,00, but it’s even more rare that our birthday is on Christmas Eve as well," Daniel said.

But it almost didn't happen that way.

"When I went into labor it was like 4:40 a.m. that morning," Daniel said.

The clock kept ticking with no baby.

"He wasn’t born until 1130 that night, so we had like 30 minutes to spare," Daniel said.

Phoenix came into the world as a birthday present to mom and dad.

"Best birthday for sure," they said.

The parents say their son's name has a special significance.

"I know the Phoenix, like in legend, is like a symbol of rebirth, almost like reincarnation, so I like the idea," Milton said.

As the parents celebrate their new addition, could the baby pave the way for the family to be entered into the Guinness World Records? They say maybe.

"We’ve been contacted by a few news sources but not Guinness, but I’m sure he has broken a record. I’m sure he has," said

But for now, this mom and dad who met their graduating year of high school are focused on their baby boy.

"He’s so calm and so sweet. He’s really a sweet boy," Daniel said. "I just hope that he has a really good life, that he is a family man, and that he continues to bring our families together

It’s safe to say both families will have three good reasons to come together on Dec. 24. In fact, a birthday bash is in the works for next year when Phoenix turns one.

"I think it was just a gift for us because we had some really hard years with Covid and everything we just feel really blessed," Daniel said.





