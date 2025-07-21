The Brief A man is recovering after being struck by Detroit city bus last week in the area of Warren Avenue and Junction. He needed an organ removed due to the damage suffered by the crash, which is now the source of seething anger from the victim's mom. The bus driver has since been removed from duty pending a screening for drugs or alcohol.



A mother is fuming after her son nearly died after being struck by a city bus while in Detroit.

In addition to multiple injuries, Tjuane Smith also had his spleen removed. His mom is now looking for answers - as well as an apology from the city she says never came.

Big picture view:

In the mid-afternoon of July 17, a 21-year-old was walking on Warren Avenue near Junction Street in Detroit when he was run over by a Detroit Department of Transportation city bus.

He suffered several injuries that has left him bed-ridden in the hospital. He also required surgery to remove a damaged spleen.

His mother, Shakira Cooper, is furious at the city over the incident.

"I could have lost my son," she told FOX 2 on Monday.

Surveillance video near the intersection where Smith was struck appears to show a DDOT bus driver hitting him.

Local perspective:

The bus driver has since been placed on leave as the city works to understand what caused the crash. That includes screening the driver for potential drugs or alcohol that may have played a role.

Cooper has hired an attorney as part of potential litigation against the city.

"She did not hit the brakes. She hit him and kept going. Some people indicate that this driver did not get out. She was on the phone (and) did not tend to him. Did ask whether he was OK," said attorney Anthony Reed.

While some have argued that Smith should have waited for the bus to pass by before entering the street, Reed says the driver had enough time to move over after he walked onto the road.

A police investigation is also underway.