Mother of disabled son seeks a wheelchair van so he can leave the house

35-year-old Marvin McQueen and his mother, Debra Westbrook, used to get out of the house every day. As of almost 4 years ago, Marvin has been bedridden and unable to go anywhere outside the house.

He has had over 100 brain surgeries to treat hydrocephalus, but the medical conditions have piled on.

"We cannot get to doctor's appointments at all," Debra said. "There are a series of doctor's that he needs to see that do not make home calls."

Marvin has a wheelchair to help him get around the house, but to get out, the family is looking for help getting a wheelchair van.

"It's a struggle. If I had the wheelchair van, I could get him out of the house. I just thank God because my son is still alive and still with me."

The only thing keeping Marvin entertained and happy has been television, said Debra. She set up a GoFundMe to help raise the funds to purchase a wheelchair van.

Advertisement

Anyone interested in donating can do so here.