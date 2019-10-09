Mother, young girl die in apartment fire from stove

A mother and her young daughter were killed Tuesday in a house fire on Detroit's west side. A young boy has also been hospitalized.

The fire happened around 7:30 p.m. in the 9500 block of Brace Street, which is near Southfield Road and W Chicago. Detroit Deputy Fire Commissioner Dave Fornell says the run came in as a fire on the stove in the apartment.

A 32-year-old mother was killed and a 4-year-old girl, Fornell said. The 7-year-old boy is hospitalized with smoke inhalation.

Fire officials haven't been able to confirm the cause of the fire yet. An arson team is investigating.

The rest of the tenants in the building had to be evacuated.

Names of the victims have not yet been given.