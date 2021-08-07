Motor City Car Crawl: everything you need to know about this weekend's events

If you're heading to downtown Detroit this weekend, be on the lookout for some seriously hot wheels at the first-ever Motor City Car Crawl that is taking up most of downtown's parks.

The 2021 Motor City Car Crawl is an all-new event that's put together by the Detroit Auto Dealers Association (DADA) and the Downtown Detroit Partnership (DDP) and is a bit of a test run for the 2022 North American International Auto Show.

"Our goal is to create an event in conjunction with the DDP that focuses on raising funds for local children’s charities, while showing off some of the latest cars and trucks," said Rod Alberts, executive director, DADA. "It has been some time since we’ve been able to have an event like this and we believe that the Motor City Car Crawl will benefit both the local charities and local businesses as well."

Where is the Motor City Car Crawl

New cars will be showcased in Downtown Detroit at six different parks: Beacon Park, Cadillac Square, Campus Martius, Capitol Park, Grand Circus Park and Spirit Plaza.

There will be vehicles parked throughout the area, local food trucks, beverage stations, and family entertainment as well.

On Saturday, there will be a ticketed charity event to raise money for nine Detroit children's charities including, Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern Michigan, Boys Hope Girls Hope Detroit, Children's Center, The Children's Foundation, Detroit PAL, Judson Center, March of Dimes Metro Detroit, University of Michigan C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital and Detroit Auto Dealers Association Charitable Foundation Fund.

Headlining the Saturday night event is singer-songwriter and nine-time Grammy Award winner Sheryl Crow.

The gala is between 6 and 10 p.m. and tickets cost $250 each. You can still buy tickets for the event NAIAS.com

The vehicle displays and entertainment are all free.

The car crawl continues until 10 p.m. on Saturday and again on Sunday between noon and 5 p.m.