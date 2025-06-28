Motorcyclist dead after crash on WB I-94 in Detroit

article

A 22-year-old Ohio man died following a motorcycle crash late Friday night on Interstate 94 in Detroit, police said.

Michigan State Police (MSP) said they were dispatched to a crash involving injuries on westbound I-94 near Lonyo Street just before midnight on June 27.

What we know:

A preliminary investigation by police revealed the motorcyclist, from Lakewood, Ohio, was "weaving" in and out of traffic lanes at high speeds. According to police, he sideswiped a passenger car that was traveling in the right lane while attempting to pass it on the right shoulder.

The motorcyclist lost control, struck a bridge abutment on the right shoulder, crossed all lanes of traffic, and hit the median wall, police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.

No other injuries were reported.

The freeway was closed for the investigation.

What they're saying:

"While we have made progress in reducing the number of speed-related crashes over the last five years," F/Lt. Mike Shaw said, "it is preventable crashes like this one that drive home the fact that excessive speed kills. We want to remind motorcyclists to drive the speed limit, wear protective gear—including a helmet—and obey all traffic laws. It only takes one poor decision to lose your life."