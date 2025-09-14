Motorcyclist dies after crash on Detroit's east side
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A motorcyclist died after being struck by an SUV late Saturday night on Detroit’s east side.
What we know:
The crash, involving a Dodge Durango and a motorcycle, happened about 11:30 p.m. on Van Dyke Avenue at Robinwood Street, near East Seven Mile Road.
The rider was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
According to police, the driver of the Durango was taken into custody for operating while under the influence.
The Source: Information for this story came from the Detroit Police Department.