Expand / Collapse search

Motorcyclist from Ohio killed after hitting SUV in Monroe County

By Amber Ainsworth
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 2 Detroit

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan authorities say speed was a factor in a crash that killed a motorcyclist from Ohio on Tuesday afternoon.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said Nathaniel Vega, 20, of Toledo, was riding a 2018 Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle in the right lane of northbound Lewis Avenue in Bedofrd Township around 4:20 p.m. When he approached a U-Haul in the right lane, he went into the left lane and passed the truck.

After passing the truck, authorities say he hit a 2013 Ford Explorer that had entered the road from a driveway. The sheriff's office said Vega was speeding when he crashed.

Related

Driver dead after crashing into box truck while fleeing Warren police
article

Driver dead after crashing into box truck while fleeing Warren police

A suspect crashed into a box truck and died while fleeing Warren police on Tuesday. The crash happened on 10 Mile and Ryan a few minutes after a traffic stop.

Authorities said Vega, who was wearing a helmet, fell to the ground in the left lane of southbound Lewis. 

Vega was transported to ProMedica Toledo Hospital in Toledo, where he was pronounced dead. A 47-year-old Toledo woman who was driving the Explorer was not hurt.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 734-240-7557. Anonymous tips can be called to Crime Stoppers 1-800-SPEAK-UP or 1800speakup.org.

Watch FOX 2 News Live