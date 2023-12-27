Motorcyclist from Ohio killed after hitting SUV in Monroe County

Michigan authorities say speed was a factor in a crash that killed a motorcyclist from Ohio on Tuesday afternoon.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said Nathaniel Vega, 20, of Toledo, was riding a 2018 Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle in the right lane of northbound Lewis Avenue in Bedofrd Township around 4:20 p.m. When he approached a U-Haul in the right lane, he went into the left lane and passed the truck.

After passing the truck, authorities say he hit a 2013 Ford Explorer that had entered the road from a driveway. The sheriff's office said Vega was speeding when he crashed.

Authorities said Vega, who was wearing a helmet, fell to the ground in the left lane of southbound Lewis.

Vega was transported to ProMedica Toledo Hospital in Toledo, where he was pronounced dead. A 47-year-old Toledo woman who was driving the Explorer was not hurt.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 734-240-7557. Anonymous tips can be called to Crime Stoppers 1-800-SPEAK-UP or 1800speakup.org.