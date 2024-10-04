Motorcyclist killed after fleeing Michigan police, trying to lane split on I-94

A motorcyclist was attempting to split lanes on I-94 in Southwest Michigan after fleeing police when he crashed and died Thursday.

Michigan State Police said troopers tried to stop the motorcycle on eastbound I-94 in Calhoun County because it did not have a plate. The motorcyclist sped away, and police did not chase per department policy that prohibits chasing for common traffic violations.

The motorcyclist, a 20-year-old Marshall man, continued eastbound. As he approached the I-69 interchange around 7:55 p.m., he encountered heavy traffic and tried to split the lane, police said. However, he hit the front of a vehicle, lost control, and was thrown from his motorcycle. He was then hit by oncoming traffic.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. It is not clear if he was wearing a helmet, police said.

No one else was hurt.