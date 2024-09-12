Motorcyclist slams into SUV while riding 150+ mph on I-75 in Detroit

article

A 21-year-old motorcyclist was going more than 150 mph when he crashed into an SUV on I-75 on Wednesday night, police said.

Michigan State Police said the Sterling Heights man hit a Honda CRV on the north side of the freeway near Davison in Detroit around 11:20 p.m., pushing the Honda into the median wall.

When first responders arrived, they found the motorcyclist unresponsive in the center lane and took him to a hospital for treatment. The driver of the Honda was not hurt.

"We continue to see excessive speed leading to preventable traffic crashes," said MSP F/Lt Mike Shaw. "There is no reason to drive faster than the speed limit. There is absolutely no reason to drive over 150 miles per hour. This is another reminder to drive responsibly."