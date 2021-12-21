Mott's Children's Hospital shares Christmas cheer to patients who won't be home for the holidays

There are many children across Metro Detroit who will spend their Christmas in the hospital but Monday night CS Mott's Children's Hospital made sure those kids knew - they are not forgotten.

Little ones forced to spend the holidays in the hospital get to forget why they are there - they catch a glimpse of a DTE bucket truck covered in holiday lights and colorful bulbs that light up the sky and their worries, at least for a little while, will fade away.

"It’s nice to see, my son loves lights," said parent John Hunt.

"It's really incredible," said Tiffany David. "There is not a lot you can do for your kids this time of the year when you're stuck in the hospital. But Mott’s Children made it an incredible experience."

Right now Mott Children's Hospital is at capacity - with a lot of sick children. They won't be able to see loved ones or go home for the holidays, so tonight - the holidays came to them.

DTE Energy gave every child a flashlight they were able to wave as they walked or were wheeled outside, taking in the in festive lights and decorated trucks. Mott Children's Hospital teamed up with DTE to create the holiday magic.

"It is the most amazing feeling when you see the kids light up," said Lynette Dowler, DTE Foundation president. "You see them look at the trucks, and it gives us a little bit of inspiration and gives them a little bit of inspiration – it is just a beautiful moment."

"Even when they don’t feel well, we try to keep things normal and celebrate and bring smiles and bring gifts," said Luanne Ewald, COO, Mott Children's Hospital. "And by partnering with DTE today, that’s exactly what we’ve done."

"It’s been a difficult journey but we are being well taken care of," said David.