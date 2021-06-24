Mount Clemens firefighter donates 'pandemic hair' to Maggie's Wigs 4 Kids

A Mount Clemens firefighter puts his life on the line every day, but now is donating his hair for another great cause.

Josh Ringstad and a few of his friends got their heads shaved in a cut-a-thon to donate to Maggie's Wigs 4 Kids of Michigan.

"Last year when barbershops closed down I went three or four months without getting a haircut when I was used to getting a hair cut every month," he said. "I normally keep it pretty short, so after the shops opened back up, I was sitting with my wife one night and we started talking that it would be really cool to grow my hair out for wigs for kids."

So Josh did some research and found he had to have his hair a minimum of seven inches.

Maggie's Wigs 4 Kids was started by Maggie Varney in 2003 based in St. Clair Shores. It's mission is to provide wigs and support to kids ranging in age from 3 years old to 18 who experience hair loss.

"We help kids with cancer, alopecia, we also work with burn survivors," said Jennifer Fisher.

Mount Clemens firefighter Josh Ringstad

In the last 18 years of Maggie's Wigs 4 Kids, over 5,000 kids in our state have benefited.

If you would like to know more, go to www.wigs4kids.org/