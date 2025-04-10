The Brief A family living in Mount Clemens lost their home after an early-morning fire tore through the building Some family suspect the fire was started by illegal fireworks The Macomb County Sheriffs Office is investigating the case



One Macomb County family is picking through the pieces of a fire that left their home a shell of its former self.

In addition to losing their possessions, the family suspects the fire was caused on purpose - possibly from someone using illegal fireworks.

Big picture view:

One Mount Clemens family received a terrifying wake-up call Thursday morning after finding their home on fire.

Delvon Lee, his girlfriend, and her sister thought someone was breaking into their house on Eldredge Street based on the loud bangs they could hear. That's when they saw the fire.

"I had my baby upstairs - when we were coming down I got him and the fire is just big," said Lee. "The smoke is pushing through the house. From the inside coming down the stairs you just see the whole - all that is just lit up."

In addition to five other family members, there two were 9-month-old babies also inside.

Everyone escaped unharmed after fleeing through the back of the house.

"We all could’ve died. I’m just glad that we all got out safe, all the grandbabies and kids," said Michelle Wilson.

Dig deeper:

The family now must contend with the frightening ordeal of picking up the pieces. Adding to the confusion was why the fire started. Lee has a theory and doesn't think it was an accident.

"They were throwing M-80’s. That was an M-80 for sure," he said.

While the family has met with Red Cross, their issues are only just beginning. While the owner had homeowners insurance, Wilson said they didn't have any of their own possessions covered.

"All her baby stuff that she just got for the baby is all gone. We got no car seats," said Wilson. "It’s crazy."

The Macomb County Sheriff's Office is investigating the case and looking to find community resources to help the family.