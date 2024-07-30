Mount Clemens' Victory Inn demolished, affordable housing to be built on site

Four years after a fire ripped through the building, leaving it vacant, the Victory Inn in Mount Clemens was torn down on Tuesday.

The motel was still advertising previous weekly rates of $199 until its demolition day. It became an eyesore after the fire – with boarded up windows and cracks in the building,

The Victory Inn has a controversial history of drug dealers and prostitutes. It is where the leader of a drug trafficking ring, Derrick Bell, operated for years before he was busted in 2017.

Bell was on the run after the bust, and was not arrested until 2019. He was convicted and sentenced to 28 years in prison last week.

"This was a complete and total cesspool," said Michigan Rep. Denise Mentzer (D) . "It attracted the worst elements of our society. People were dumping trash here; bad things were happening."

But, the Victory Inn was also a popular hot spot in the 60s and 70s. Even former Mount Clemens Mayor Barb Dempsey partied there, she said.

"It was just a great lounge. A lot of the social clubs in town – Rotary, Qantas would have events here," Dempsey said. "It was a fun place."

Eventually, the fun went away, especially after the 2020 fire.

However, the state legislature stepped in to help.

"A total of $10 million will go into demolishing this building that has been an eyesore in Mount Clemens for years," said Michigan Senator Kevin Hertel (D).

In its place, 117 new apartments will be built – 30 of which will be dedicated to those who have an income that is 80% of the adjusted median.

"This is going to be something that we think will revitalize Mount Clemens, and hopefully its the first of more projects to come," said the project owner and developer, Jim George.

The project should be completed sometimes in late 2026.

